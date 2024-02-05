Sumyshchyna: the number of victims in Vorozhba has increased - Prosecutor General's Office

Russians opened artillery fire on the peaceful town of Vorozhba from the territory of the Russian Federation. As a result of a direct hit to a residential building, a 39-year-old man was killed, his mother and a 47-year-old fellow villager were injured. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 5, 2024, Russians fired artillery at the town of Vorozhba, Sumy region, from the territory of the Russian Federation.

A direct hit of a shell killed a 39-year-old man who was in his house. His mother and 47-year-old fellow villager were wounded.

In addition, the shelling damaged at least 6 private houses.

Add

Following the incident, the prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder. Law enforcers are recording the consequences of the shelling, and the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SBU Office in Sumy region.

