Occupants attack Sumy region with Grad: one killed and one wounded

Today, around 17:00, the Russian army shelled Vorozhba in Sumy region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, and locals counted 10 explosions. This was reported to Suspilne by Vorozhba Mayor Andriy Druzhchenko, UNN reports.

According to him, a man was killed in the attack, his mother was wounded, and private houses were damaged.

"A man born in 1984 was killed and his mother was wounded. Five private houses were damaged, people's windows were blown out and roofs were damaged. Two streets are currently without electricity. We are helping as much as we can," said Druzhchenko.