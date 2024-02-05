Occupants attack Sumy region with Grad: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army shelled the town of Vorozhba in the Sumy region of Ukraine with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing one man and wounding his mother, according to the town's mayor.
Today, around 17:00, the Russian army shelled Vorozhba in Sumy region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, and locals counted 10 explosions. This was reported to Suspilne by Vorozhba Mayor Andriy Druzhchenko, UNN reports.
According to him, a man was killed in the attack, his mother was wounded, and private houses were damaged.
"A man born in 1984 was killed and his mother was wounded. Five private houses were damaged, people's windows were blown out and roofs were damaged. Two streets are currently without electricity. We are helping as much as we can," said Druzhchenko.