Congressman suggests allowing Trump to run for a third term

Republican member of the House of Representatives Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the US Constitution that would allow President Donald Trump to be elected to a third term in the White House, UNN reports citing The Hill.

Details

On Thursday, Ogles proposed an amendment that reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of president more than three times, nor shall any person be elected to an additional term after having been elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of president or served as president for more than two years of the term for which another person was elected president shall be elected to the office of president more than twice.

Like other U.S. presidents, Trump is prohibited from running for a third term in the White House under the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

"President Trump's decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have experienced over the past four years," Ogles said in a statement on Thursday. - "He has proven that he is the only figure in modern history who can reverse our country's decline and restore America's greatness, and he must be given the time he needs to accomplish that goal.

Trump jokingly touched on the prospect of running for a third term in front of House GOP lawmakers during a meeting in Washington before the conference held internal leadership elections.

"I suspect I won't run again unless you do something," Trump said a week after winning the 2024 presidential election. - "Unless you say: 'He's so good, we just have to deal with it'.

After the meeting, House Republicans told reporters that the remarks were not serious and that they laughed when they heard them.

Trump has previously told news agencies that he will not run for a third term if he wins the White House in 2024.

"I would not support the challenge. Not for me. I would not support it at all. I intend to serve for four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to get it back on track," Trump told Time magazine last April.

Trump orders declassification of documents on JFK and Martin Luther King assassination