Congressional leaders present deal to avoid shutdown

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress have reached an agreement on a bill that provides for the continuation of funding for government agencies until early March. This is stated in a statement by Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, published on Sunday, ABC news reports, UNN.

News of the deal was first reported by several sources on Saturday.

On Monday night, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Mike Johnson, and House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries presented the contents of the agreement.

"The bipartisan spending agreement will allow America to address the serious challenges we face at home and abroad Schumer noted.

However, Congress will have to vote on the short-term deal now agreed upon by congressional leaders before it can take effect.

