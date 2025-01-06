Congress officially approves Trump's victory in the US presidential election

At a joint meeting on January 6, the US Congress approved the results of the presidential election in the country, which took place on November 5 last year and was won by Republican Donald Trump. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

The joint session of the two houses of Congress was chaired by House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is constitutionally the head of the Senate.

She was Trump's Democratic rival in the election.

The vote count in the electoral college took place without objections or disturbances.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, when his inauguration will take place.

Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes, which exceeds the required 270 for victory. The decisive votes were 40 from the state of Texas.

