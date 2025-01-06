ukenru
Congress officially approves Trump's victory in the US presidential election

Congress officially approves Trump's victory in the US presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24408 views

The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

At a joint meeting on January 6, the US Congress approved the results of the presidential election in the country, which took place on November 5 last year and was won by Republican Donald Trump. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The joint session of the two houses of Congress was chaired by House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is constitutionally the head of the Senate.

She was Trump's Democratic rival in the election.

The vote count in the electoral college took place without objections or disturbances.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, when his inauguration will take place.

Recall

Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes, which exceeds the required 270 for victory. The decisive votes were 40 from the state of Texas.

Trump did not invite Zelenskyy to the inauguration, but is ready to receive him16.12.24, 20:02 • 27232 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
united-statesUnited States

