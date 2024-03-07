Congress may start collecting signatures to consider aid to Ukraine bypassing speaker

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10385 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 27451 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28770 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180229 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168975 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216575 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154008 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 27451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180229 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167616 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159764 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2272 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16181 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17094 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28421 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Congress may start collecting signatures to consider aid to Ukraine bypassing speaker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26375 views

Congress may start collecting signatures as early as this week to bypass the speaker and bring the bill to a vote if the speaker does not introduce it by then.

Congress may start collecting signatures to consider aid to Ukraine bypassing speaker

The collection of signatures to put the bill on assistance to Ukraine and other partners to a vote in the US House of Representatives, bypassing the speaker, may begin this week if Speaker Mike Johnson does not introduce the bill for consideration by then. This was stated by Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, according to the Voice of America, UNN reports.

This is a pressure point, an attempt to apply pressure to force something to be put into the voting hall,

- Fitzpatrick said.

Details

The congressman added: "If the House of Representatives cannot reach a consensus on a bill to be introduced, the alternative is that Ukraine will fail and our border will remain open. We cannot allow this to happen.

It is noted that recently, the White House and a number of lawmakers in the House of Representatives have stepped up their calls for Speaker Mike Johnson to introduce a bill to help the country and other partners.

Fitzpatrick said he is working with Johnson's office to bring the package to the House through regular channels. But if the speaker refuses to comply, supporters of the bill will begin collecting signatures for a petition to bypass the speaker as early as Friday of this week.

He added that he was "very confident" that it could get the 218 signatures needed for passage.

Recall

Earlier, Mike Johnson said that the US House of Representatives would consider additional aid to Ukraine after passing the budget to finance the US government.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

