Concerned about far-right party support, not insults: Scholz on Musk criticism

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64694 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166159 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104542 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133388 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132466 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53016 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102111 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104320 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182972 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132486 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133407 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143719 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135277 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152403 views
Actual
Concerned about far-right party support, not insults: Scholz on Musk criticism

Concerned about far-right party support, not insults: Scholz on Musk criticism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27621 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the criticism and support of Ilon Musk for the AdG party. He urged to keep cool, but expressed concern over the billionaire's interference in the German elections.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he maintains "equanimity" over critical personal comments by Ilon Musk, but finds it troubling that the U.S. billionaire is making efforts to interfere in the general election by supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AdG) party, reports UNN citing AP.

Details

Scholz was reacting to Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, calling the chancellor a "fool" after his coalition government collapsed in November and then endorsing the AdG in an article he wrote for a major German newspaper.

Scholz, head of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), said in comments published Saturday by the German magazine Stern that "there is nothing new" in criticism from "wealthy media entrepreneurs who do not appreciate social democratic politics and do not restrain their opinions.

"You have to keep your cool," Scholz told Stern.

"What bothers me much more than such insults is that Musk supports a party like AfD, which is partly right-wing extremist, preaches rapprochement with Putin's Russia and wants to weaken the transatlantic relationship," Scholz said.

Add

AfD is monitored by the German domestic intelligence service for suspected right-wing extremist activities and has already been recognized as such in some individual German states.

Germany will hold early parliamentary elections on Feb. 23 after Scholz's three-party coalition collapsed in November over a dispute over how to revive the country's stagnant economy.

Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck also warned Musk against interfering in German politics.

"Hands off our democracy, Mr. Musk!" - Habeck said in an interview with Spiegel magazine.

"The combination of vast wealth, control over information and networks, the use of artificial intelligence and a willingness to ignore rules is a frontal assault on our democracy," said Habeck, the Green Party's candidate for chancellor.

Musk recently caused a storm of outrage by endorsing the AdG in an article for Welt am Sonntag, leading to the resignation of the paper's opinion editor Eva Marie Kogel in protest.

"The Alternative for Germany (AdG) is the last spark of hope for this country," Musk wrote in his translated commentary.

The Tesla Motors CEO also wrote that his investment in Germany gave him the right to comment on the state of the country.

The AdG has high ratings, but its candidate for the top post, Alice Weidel, has no realistic chance of becoming chancellor because other parties refuse to work with the far-right party.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

Contact us about advertising