Concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere reached record level in half a century - NYT

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
Exclusive
03:34 PM • 9570 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
03:13 PM • 15121 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 24665 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 29304 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 40300 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64075 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 22415 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38557 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30255 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25406 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commentedOctober 16, 08:42 AM • 7186 views
Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigationOctober 16, 08:44 AM • 10656 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudspersonOctober 16, 08:51 AM • 18991 views
Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficultiesOctober 16, 09:38 AM • 5982 views
Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that peaceful life is unlikely in the coming years - Budanov02:18 PM • 6718 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 24669 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64079 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 37005 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 57527 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 70150 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 33882 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 82576 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 60302 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 62409 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 67271 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
Truth Social
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere reached record level in half a century - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

The concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere has increased the most in over 50 years of observations, with a sharp jump in CO2 recorded between 2023 and 2024. The main reasons are the burning of fossil fuels and large-scale forest fires, which exacerbate extreme weather events.

Concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere reached record level in half a century - NYT

The average concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere has increased the most in over half a century of observations. This was reported by The New York Times, citing the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), writes UNN.

Details

According to the UN agency, a sharp jump in CO2 was recorded between 2023 and 2024. The main reason is the burning of fossil fuels – coal, oil, and gas. At the same time, large-scale forest fires played a role, sharply increasing emission volumes.

The heat trapped by CO₂ and other greenhouse gases significantly changes the climate and intensifies extreme weather events. Reducing emissions is critically important for the safety of our planet and the well-being of people 

– stated WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

The WMO notes that drought, rising ocean temperatures, and a decrease in the soil's ability to absorb carbon dioxide only exacerbate the problem.

Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientists14.10.25, 14:07 • 14550 views

Since 1960, humanity has emitted about 500 billion tons of carbon into the atmosphere. China is currently the largest source of emissions, while the US holds the lead in cumulative figures for the entire industrial era.

The publication also notes that the Donald Trump administration is cutting climate monitoring programs, including plans to measure emissions and fund scientific observations, which raises concerns among environmental organizations.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists13.10.25, 08:41 • 3157 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
US Elections
World Meteorological Organization
The New York Times
United Nations
Donald Trump
China
United States