Concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere reached record level in half a century - NYT

The average concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere has increased the most in over half a century of observations. This was reported by The New York Times, citing the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), writes UNN.

Details

According to the UN agency, a sharp jump in CO2 was recorded between 2023 and 2024. The main reason is the burning of fossil fuels – coal, oil, and gas. At the same time, large-scale forest fires played a role, sharply increasing emission volumes.

The heat trapped by CO₂ and other greenhouse gases significantly changes the climate and intensifies extreme weather events. Reducing emissions is critically important for the safety of our planet and the well-being of people – stated WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

The WMO notes that drought, rising ocean temperatures, and a decrease in the soil's ability to absorb carbon dioxide only exacerbate the problem.

Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientists

Since 1960, humanity has emitted about 500 billion tons of carbon into the atmosphere. China is currently the largest source of emissions, while the US holds the lead in cumulative figures for the entire industrial era.

The publication also notes that the Donald Trump administration is cutting climate monitoring programs, including plans to measure emissions and fund scientific observations, which raises concerns among environmental organizations.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists