Concealed theft of $20 million from state oil company on February 24, 2022: bank employee to face trial

Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 13771 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 21808 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 47462 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 216175 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 280394 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 145739 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 197678 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 420000 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 357774 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 27644 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 33098 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 26803 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 24584 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 20770 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 148159 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 216153 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 419990 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 233309 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 357768 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 280380 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 109165 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 144761 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 156309 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 228041 views
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Concealed theft of $20 million from state oil company on February 24, 2022: bank employee to face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The deputy head of a commercial bank's department is accused of illegally withdrawing $20 million from a state oil company. She concealed the crime by using a forged contract and destroying original documents.

Concealed theft of $20 million from state oil company on February 24, 2022: bank employee to face trial

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against the deputy head of a department of one of the commercial banks. The woman is accused of illegally withdrawing $20 million from a state oil company on the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman concealed a crime that resulted in the illegal withdrawal of $20 million from the account of a large oil refining company, which is currently state-owned.

Investigators also established that on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, an organized group of individuals led by a member of the company's supervisory board used a forged crude oil supply contract and fictitious invoices for payment, after which they illegally transferred the specified amount to the account of a foreign company controlled by the supervisory board member.

The bank employee, abusing her official position, entered false information into a copy of the forged contract about its alleged early receipt by the bank. She also destroyed the originals of the real contract and payment documents, which provided cover for the illegal transaction.

Recall

In late July, law enforcement officers from Ukraine, France, and Europol exposed the developer of one of the world's most famous hacker platforms in Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Europol
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine