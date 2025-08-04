Concealed theft of $20 million from state oil company on February 24, 2022: bank employee to face trial

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against the deputy head of a department of one of the commercial banks. The woman is accused of illegally withdrawing $20 million from a state oil company on the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman concealed a crime that resulted in the illegal withdrawal of $20 million from the account of a large oil refining company, which is currently state-owned.

Investigators also established that on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, an organized group of individuals led by a member of the company's supervisory board used a forged crude oil supply contract and fictitious invoices for payment, after which they illegally transferred the specified amount to the account of a foreign company controlled by the supervisory board member.

The bank employee, abusing her official position, entered false information into a copy of the forged contract about its alleged early receipt by the bank. She also destroyed the originals of the real contract and payment documents, which provided cover for the illegal transaction.

Recall

