Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: court chose pre-trial measure for NABU official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv suspended the deputy head of the NABU detective unit from his position. He was granted a bail of UAH 2.9 million for submitting inaccurate information to the declaration.

Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: court chose pre-trial measure for NABU official

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv suspended the suspect, a deputy head of a NABU detective unit, who was notified of suspicion of entering knowingly false information into his annual declaration, from his position and chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 2.9 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutor's request, suspended the suspect, a deputy head of a NABU detective unit, from his position due to existing corruption risks, and chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 2.9 million.

- the report says.

During the investigation, it was established that the NABU employee illegally enriched himself and spent the specified funds on purchasing real estate through straw persons.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General notified of suspicion a deputy head of one of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's detective units, who concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv