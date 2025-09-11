Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: court chose pre-trial measure for NABU official

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv suspended the suspect, a deputy head of a NABU detective unit, who was notified of suspicion of entering knowingly false information into his annual declaration, from his position and chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 2.9 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

During the investigation, it was established that the NABU employee illegally enriched himself and spent the specified funds on purchasing real estate through straw persons.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notified of suspicion a deputy head of one of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's detective units, who concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million.