Complaints about violations of the language law increased by 27%: leading regions

The number of complaints regarding violations of the language law has increased by 27% since the beginning of this year, with the most in Kyiv and Odesa regions, reported the secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, writes UNN.

During the III quarters of 2025, the secretariat registered 2227 complaints from citizens regarding violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language", which is 27% more than in the same period last year (1633 complaints) - reported the secretariat

What are the complaints about?

Most violations concerned:

lack of Ukrainian version of online store websites and websites - 574 appeals (26%);

language of outdoor advertising and signs - 443 appeals (20%);

violations during direct service - 397 appeals (18%);

education sector - 145 appeals (7%)

culture sector - 112 appeals (5%);

violations in medical institutions - 93 appeals (4%).

Complaints were also received regarding information about goods and services (labels, receipts, menus) - 115 appeals, and violations in the media (82), transport (53), book publishing (35), sports (25), etc.

Leading regions by complaints

The largest number of complaints about violations of language legislation came from Kyiv - 870 appeals (39% of the total), Odesa - 339 (15%), Kharkiv - 286 (13%) and Dnipropetrovsk regions - 201 (9%).

