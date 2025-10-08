Complaints about violations of the language law increased by 27%: leading regions

$41.340.11
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39094 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48343 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36108 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39120 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36232 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62638 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48473 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74711 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61885 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routes
October 7, 10:19 PM
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions
01:02 AM
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language
02:06 AM
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN
02:56 AM
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country
04:41 AM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 03:10 PM
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
October 7, 01:53 PM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
October 7, 07:13 AM
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62620 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
October 6, 12:01 PM
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
October 6, 08:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Serhiy Lysak
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
October 7, 11:00 AM
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
October 6, 06:42 PM
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
October 4, 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
October 3, 05:13 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 04:00 PM
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian
The New York Times

Complaints about violations of the language law increased by 27%: leading regions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3168 views

The Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language registered 2,227 complaints in the first three quarters of 2025, which is 27% more than last year. The most frequent complaints concerned the absence of a Ukrainian version of websites, the language of outdoor advertising, and customer service.

Complaints about violations of the language law increased by 27%: leading regions

The number of complaints regarding violations of the language law has increased by 27% since the beginning of this year, with the most in Kyiv and Odesa regions, reported the secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, writes UNN.

During the III quarters of 2025, the secretariat registered 2227 complaints from citizens regarding violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language", which is 27% more than in the same period last year (1633 complaints)

- reported the secretariat

What are the complaints about?

Most violations concerned:

  • lack of Ukrainian version of online store websites and websites - 574 appeals (26%);
    • language of outdoor advertising and signs - 443 appeals (20%);
      • violations during direct service - 397 appeals (18%);
        • education sector - 145 appeals (7%)
          • culture sector - 112 appeals (5%);
            • violations in medical institutions - 93 appeals (4%).

              Complaints were also received regarding information about goods and services (labels, receipts, menus) - 115 appeals, and violations in the media (82), transport (53), book publishing (35), sports (25), etc.

              Leading regions by complaints

              The largest number of complaints about violations of language legislation came from Kyiv - 870 appeals (39% of the total), Odesa - 339 (15%), Kharkiv - 286 (13%) and Dnipropetrovsk regions - 201 (9%).

              Repeated violation of the language law: how much will Ukrainians have to pay?
25.10.24, 12:15

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyPolitics
              Kharkiv Oblast
              Odesa Oblast
              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
              Ukraine
              Kyiv