Repeated violation of the language law: how much will Ukrainians have to pay?
Kyiv • UNN
The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language announced a fine of UAH 3,400 for repeated violations of the language law. In 2023, the number of appeals regarding violations decreased by 1.7 times compared to the previous year.
Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, said that "offensive" Ukrainization is intended to protect the language rights of every Ukrainian. In case of repeated violation of the language law, a fine of UAH 3,400 is envisaged. He stated this on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, UNN reports.
First of all, we are talking about protecting the constitutional rights of Ukrainian citizens to information and services in the state language, so we have the tools to deal with the issue of violators and they are provided for by the current legislation
According to him, "offensive" Ukrainization is the maximum protection of the language rights of every Ukrainian.
Kremin believes that the language situation is changing significantly, and that violators will be subject to maximum sanctions.
"You know that the law stipulates that in case of the first violation, we warn, and in case of the second violation of the language law under a specific article, we impose a fine of UAH 3,400," he added.
Recall
This year, 1808 appeals regarding violations of the language lawwere recorded in Ukraine, which is 1.7 times less than last year.