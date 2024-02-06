Committee supports resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights approved the resignation of Minister of Veterans' Affairs Yulia Laputina.

This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Committee Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, UNN reports.

He noted that the future minister must demonstrate systematic work that combines the synergy of interaction between all ministries, local governments, and most importantly, the public sector.

Ukraine's Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina resigns.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Laputina's resignation as Minister of Veterans Affairs is a matter of management only.