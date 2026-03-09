Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade Oleksandr Dovhach killed at the front - Air Force

$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 17992 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11535 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29871 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26806 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44988 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64485 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105302 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30405 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26697 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34765 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22626 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11231 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11413 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22849 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29874 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34985 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 105303 views
UNN Lite
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 84 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 308 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 10091 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26851 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30552 views
Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade Oleksandr Dovhach killed at the front - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2422 views

Hero of Ukraine Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach was killed during a combat mission on March 9, 2026. The commander of the tactical aviation brigade died in the Eastern direction

Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade Oleksandr Dovhach killed at the front - Air Force

Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine, died in the Eastern direction; the circumstances are being established, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we have another painful loss for our aviation family and the entire country. Today, March 9, 2026, in the Eastern direction, under conditions of significant air superiority of the enemy and powerful opposition from enemy air defense systems, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine, died. He once again performed a combat mission, unfortunately, at the cost of his own life...

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Air Force, "Oleksandr Dovhach was not just a commander." "He was a true leader and a combat pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command inflicted accurate and painful blows on the enemy," the report says.

"He carried out hundreds of combat sorties, hitting enemy command posts, equipment, and communication facilities. He repeatedly provided cover for attack and bomber aircraft, destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Snake Island," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"He was the first to go into battle, took on the riskiest tasks, and inspired his subordinates to bold and decisive actions," the Air Force noted.

The circumstances, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are being established.

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends... Glory to the Hero!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kherson Oblast