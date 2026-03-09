Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade Oleksandr Dovhach killed at the front - Air Force

Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine, died in the Eastern direction; the circumstances are being established, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we have another painful loss for our aviation family and the entire country. Today, March 9, 2026, in the Eastern direction, under conditions of significant air superiority of the enemy and powerful opposition from enemy air defense systems, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine, died. He once again performed a combat mission, unfortunately, at the cost of his own life... - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Air Force, "Oleksandr Dovhach was not just a commander." "He was a true leader and a combat pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command inflicted accurate and painful blows on the enemy," the report says.

"He carried out hundreds of combat sorties, hitting enemy command posts, equipment, and communication facilities. He repeatedly provided cover for attack and bomber aircraft, destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Snake Island," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"He was the first to go into battle, took on the riskiest tasks, and inspired his subordinates to bold and decisive actions," the Air Force noted.

The circumstances, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are being established.

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends... Glory to the Hero!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



