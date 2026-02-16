$42.990.00
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
09:07 PM • 8168 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 29240 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 32706 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 28704 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 28636 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 67586 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 49654 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 43655 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33975 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zoneVideoFebruary 15, 03:45 PM • 5286 views
Norway and Germany sign defense agreementFebruary 15, 03:55 PM • 4424 views
Tehran offers US economic component of new nuclear deal - ReutersFebruary 15, 04:10 PM • 4722 views
Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandalFebruary 15, 06:34 PM • 4420 views
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhotoFebruary 15, 07:10 PM • 10968 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 29230 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 98560 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 156545 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 87755 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 103993 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 12 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 16649 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 25151 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 23902 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 26795 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Series

Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola have teamed up to create a new line of Italian sauces called "Pasta Sauce." The product, based on family recipes, will soon appear on store shelves in the US.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand

Famous late-night show host Jimmy Fallon has teamed up with legendary producer Tommy Mottola to create a new line of Italian sauces inspired by family recipes. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

The project, named "Pasta Sauce," attracted attention not only due to the star duo but also because of the context of its appearance in the information space. Despite the idea originating from friendly culinary evenings, the brand's launch is accompanied by active discussions online regarding the mention of famous figures' names in recently released documents related to the Epstein case.

From family kitchen to commercial production

According to the partners, the sauce will be made using traditional methods with premium Italian tomatoes and will not contain added sugar or preservatives.

Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands13.02.26, 20:03 • 26794 views

Fallon and Mottola emphasize that their goal was to recreate the authentic taste of a "homemade dinner" that they often prepared for friends and family. The product will soon appear on the shelves of major US retail chains, becoming part of the trend for personalized celebrity products.

Media reaction and reputational challenges

Despite the gastronomic focus of the news, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the launch comes at a time of increased attention to public figures whose names appear in the so-called "Epstein files." Although the sauce production project itself has no relation to legal proceedings, commentators on social media are actively discussing the timing of the announcement. The project participants themselves are currently focused on the marketing campaign and plan a series of presentations to make their culinary brand a market leader.

Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter15.02.26, 01:20 • 16648 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Trend
Brand
Social network
United States