Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom was spotted at Super Bowl LX 2026 in the company of 28-year-old Swiss model Luisa Lemmel. The couple was photographed by paparazzi leaving Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where they were walking hand in hand. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Thus, photos of Bloom and Lemmel quickly spread online: they show the actor and model walking together, holding hands. Such a detail, which is difficult to interpret ambiguously, immediately gave rise to assumptions about a possible romance. At the same time, there are no official comments from either side yet.

The actor chose a maximally restrained look — black clothes without bright accents and a cap. His companion also preferred a casual style. Despite the attempt not to attract undue attention, their outing did not go unnoticed — in particular due to the close attention of the paparazzi to Bloom's personal life.

Interest in the star's private affairs intensified after his breakup with Katy Perry. News about changes in the singer's personal life was actively discussed in the media, so any appearance of Bloom in female company naturally causes a stir.

The Super Bowl traditionally gathers not only football fans but also Hollywood celebrities, so the actor's public appearance at this event looks symbolic. Whether it's about a new relationship is still an open question. But one thing is obvious: interest in Orlando Bloom's personal life is only growing this year.

