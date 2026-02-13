Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands

$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 11019 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 14118 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 16791 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 38732 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 54247 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 42173 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30345 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40492 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65066 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 14650 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 28492 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 7640 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 23157 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 35653 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 38721 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 54235 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 48119 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 67511 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 108780 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 86 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 28518 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31640 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 35420 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 61345 views
Technology
Gold
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136

Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Orlando Bloom and 28-year-old Swiss model Luisa Lemmel were spotted by paparazzi at Super Bowl LX 2026, holding hands. This sparked speculation about a possible romance, although there are no official comments.

Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom was spotted at Super Bowl LX 2026 in the company of 28-year-old Swiss model Luisa Lemmel. The couple was photographed by paparazzi leaving Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where they were walking hand in hand. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Thus, photos of Bloom and Lemmel quickly spread online: they show the actor and model walking together, holding hands. Such a detail, which is difficult to interpret ambiguously, immediately gave rise to assumptions about a possible romance. At the same time, there are no official comments from either side yet.

The actor chose a maximally restrained look — black clothes without bright accents and a cap. His companion also preferred a casual style. Despite the attempt not to attract undue attention, their outing did not go unnoticed — in particular due to the close attention of the paparazzi to Bloom's personal life.

Interest in the star's private affairs intensified after his breakup with Katy Perry. News about changes in the singer's personal life was actively discussed in the media, so any appearance of Bloom in female company naturally causes a stir.

The Super Bowl traditionally gathers not only football fans but also Hollywood celebrities, so the actor's public appearance at this event looks symbolic. Whether it's about a new relationship is still an open question. But one thing is obvious: interest in Orlando Bloom's personal life is only growing this year.

Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger11.02.26, 16:59 • 46076 views

Stanislav Karmazin

