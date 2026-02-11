$43.090.06
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger

Singer Rihanna caught attention when she appeared at a Whole Foods supermarket wearing a ring on her ring finger. This fueled rumors of her possible engagement to partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she has three children.

Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger

The famous Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna has once again drawn the attention of fans to her personal life. The artist appeared in a Whole Foods supermarket with a ring on her ring finger. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

It is worth noting that the appearance of the jewelry fueled rumors of a possible engagement to her partner A$AP Rocky. By the way, the couple has three children: sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki, born last September.

So, during her grocery shopping trip, Rihanna looked stylish and casual at the same time: a black sleeveless top with side cutouts, wide trousers, large sunglasses, and a bag matched to her boots.

Additionally

In 2023, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl, becoming the first singer to perform a show while pregnant. This return to the stage took place after a several-year hiatus and became one of the most resonant musical events of the year.

The star has repeatedly emphasized that she is happy in her family and enjoys her children, and the ring on her finger only fuels fans' interest in the future marital status of the famous singer.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Rihanna suffered financial losses of $36 million due to an unsuccessful joint fashion project with the French giant Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

