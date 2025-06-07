Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: hit on an apartment building, among the victims is a 1.5-month-old baby

On the night of June 7, Kharkiv was once again under a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation. The city was hit by more than ten "Shaheds", as well as missiles. There are victims. A hit was recorded in a multi-storey residential building. This was reported in his Telegram channel by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is under a massive combined air attack. More than ten "Shaheds" hit the city, there is preliminary information about several arrivals of missiles and guided bombs. There is preliminary data on the victims. The attack on Kharkiv continues, be careful! - the official said in a statement.

According to him, there is a hit - in the central part of the city, in particular in a multi-story building, apartments on several floors are burning.

At 04:02, Ihor Terekhov reported that a hit was recorded in a multi-storey residential building in the Osnovyanskyi district. There is a fire.

At 04:12, the official wrote that as a result of the strike on the center, two people were injured, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.

On the night of June 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, a hit was recorded in a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district. A powerful fire broke out as a result of the enemy shelling.