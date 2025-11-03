"Color the World Orange" Day and Cliche Day: what else is celebrated on November 3

Today, November 3, marks "Color the World Orange" Day and Cliché Day. World Cosplay Day is also celebrated, UNN writes.

"Color the World Orange" Day

On the first Monday of November, the world is immersed in orange colors. Buildings are illuminated with warm hues, people in bright clothes walk the streets, and social networks are filled with photos of orange ribbons. This is "Color the World Orange" Day, an international event with an extremely important goal: to raise awareness about a severe and little-known disease - CRPS/RSD, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Cliché Day

This is an annual holiday dedicated to the overuse of phrases and elements of works of art that we encounter in everyday life. Although clichés are often criticized for their predictability and lack of originality, they also add a certain charm and familiarity that many find endearing.

World Cosplay Day

This day was not chosen by chance, because November 3 is celebrated annually as Culture Day in Japan. The cosplay holiday allows you to get to know the characters of comics, computer games, anime, and manga better. Now they are most often chosen as images for reincarnation. The history of this holiday began in 1939 in New York. At that time, a science fiction conference was held there, to which science fiction writers Forrest J Ackerman and Myrtle R. Douglas came in costumes of fantastic characters. The next time, the number of costumed people increased. This became a good tradition. But the Second World War forced people to forget about such a celebration for some time, so interest in costumed events revived only in the 1960s.

World Jellyfish Day

This unusual holiday is dedicated to invertebrates that have existed on Earth for many years longer than humans. It is believed that jellyfish have inhabited Earth for more than 500 million years. There is no exact date for the creation of Jellyfish Day, but the initiators of the holiday are most likely a group of marine biologists who were fascinated by these strange and at the same time beautiful creatures.

Day of Engineer Troops of Ukraine

This day appeared thanks to President Leonid Kuchma, who on October 25, 1999, signed a Decree establishing the annual celebration of the Day of Engineer Troops. The development of new means of warfare and their introduction into the army belongs to the engineer troops. They are front-line troops, so during an attack they act first, thereby ensuring the advance of tankers and motorized riflemen.

