"Color the World Orange" Day and Cliche Day: what else is celebrated on November 3

12:16 AM • 11199 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 21453 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 27905 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 31830 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 47763 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 50074 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 53945 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 76832 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 86286 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 113308 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
The scale of forest fires in Russia is many times greater than the Kremlin admits – Ukrainian intelligenceNovember 2, 07:36 PM • 5314 views
Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oilNovember 2, 07:46 PM • 4454 views
Obama urges Democrats to resist Trump's 'lawlessness and recklessness' – ReutersNovember 2, 08:04 PM • 5906 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: Russians launched MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers into the skyNovember 2, 09:40 PM • 11602 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhoto02:23 AM • 5516 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 47744 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 50059 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 113298 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 103118 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 111007 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Charles III
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 14968 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 36040 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 86279 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 111007 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 61146 views
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Lancet (loitering munition)
MiG-31

"Color the World Orange" Day and Cliche Day: what else is celebrated on November 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Today, November 3, marks "Color the World Orange" Day to raise awareness of CRPS/RSD, Cliche Day, and World Cosplay Day, which originated in 1939. Also celebrated are the Day of Engineer Troops of Ukraine and World Jellyfish Day.

"Color the World Orange" Day and Cliche Day: what else is celebrated on November 3

Today, November 3, marks "Color the World Orange" Day and Cliché Day. World Cosplay Day is also celebrated, UNN writes.

"Color the World Orange" Day

On the first Monday of November, the world is immersed in orange colors. Buildings are illuminated with warm hues, people in bright clothes walk the streets, and social networks are filled with photos of orange ribbons. This is "Color the World Orange" Day, an international event with an extremely important goal: to raise awareness about a severe and little-known disease - CRPS/RSD, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Cliché Day

This is an annual holiday dedicated to the overuse of phrases and elements of works of art that we encounter in everyday life. Although clichés are often criticized for their predictability and lack of originality, they also add a certain charm and familiarity that many find endearing.

How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer02.11.25, 09:00 • 50076 views

World Cosplay Day

This day was not chosen by chance, because November 3 is celebrated annually as Culture Day in Japan. The cosplay holiday allows you to get to know the characters of comics, computer games, anime, and manga better. Now they are most often chosen as images for reincarnation. The history of this holiday began in 1939 in New York. At that time, a science fiction conference was held there, to which science fiction writers Forrest J Ackerman and Myrtle R. Douglas came in costumes of fantastic characters. The next time, the number of costumed people increased. This became a good tradition. But the Second World War forced people to forget about such a celebration for some time, so interest in costumed events revived only in the 1960s.

World Jellyfish Day

This unusual holiday is dedicated to invertebrates that have existed on Earth for many years longer than humans. It is believed that jellyfish have inhabited Earth for more than 500 million years. There is no exact date for the creation of Jellyfish Day, but the initiators of the holiday are most likely a group of marine biologists who were fascinated by these strange and at the same time beautiful creatures.

Day of Engineer Troops of Ukraine

This day appeared thanks to President Leonid Kuchma, who on October 25, 1999, signed a Decree establishing the annual celebration of the Day of Engineer Troops. The development of new means of warfare and their introduction into the army belongs to the engineer troops. They are front-line troops, so during an attack they act first, thereby ensuring the advance of tankers and motorized riflemen.

Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease29.10.25, 08:00 • 101147 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
