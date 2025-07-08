$41.800.06
Colony staff in Donetsk tortured Ukrainians: police announced suspicion to 22 people

Kyiv • UNN

 437 views

Police reported suspicion to 22 employees of the Kalininska correctional colony in Donetsk region, who since 2014 tortured Ukrainians, holding them as prisoners of war and civilian hostages. They used brutal torture, beatings, and psychological violence, forcing them to sing the Russian anthem.

Colony staff in Donetsk tortured Ukrainians: police announced suspicion to 22 people

Police investigators reported suspicion to 22 employees of the "Kalininska Correctional Colony" in Donetsk region, who tortured Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, employees of this institution sided with the Russian occupiers back in 2014. They assisted the occupation administration and were involved in holding both prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

They also used brutal torture, beatings, psychological violence, humiliation of honor and dignity of Ukrainian citizens. This was done under the pretext of "maintaining order."

Colony employees forced prisoners to sing the Russian anthem and Russian "patriotic" songs. For "disobedience" or fabricated "offenses," prisoners were beaten with hands and feet, and rubber batons and metal objects were also used.

Often, beatings were accompanied by severe bodily injuries and prolonged suffering. Currently, within the framework of criminal proceedings, suspicion has been reported to 37 defendants. Materials regarding six colony leaders have already been sent to court.

Law enforcement officers continue to identify other colony employees – the identities of more than eighty colony employees have already been established.

Recall

Russian occupiers are spreading disinformation about alleged torture of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainians. The Center for Countering Disinformation called this an attempt by the Kremlin to hide its own war crimes, recorded by the UN, including executions and torture of Ukrainians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United Nations
