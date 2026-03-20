Collecting evidence of Russian attacks on infrastructure will be a priority for 2026 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held an operational meeting in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during a working trip to Kharkiv, held an operational meeting with the heads of regional prosecutor's offices, SBU departments, the National Police, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. They discussed strengthening efforts to investigate war crimes, UNN reports.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions currently accumulate the largest number of proceedings – over 113,000 out of 216,000 nationwide. Despite the difficulty of documentation in wartime conditions, we have results: over a thousand people have been notified of suspicion, hundreds of indictments have been sent to court, and there are convictions - Kravchenko reported.

Over 44 terabytes of evidentiary information accumulated - Kravchenko on collecting evidence of Russian aggression for the Special Tribunal

According to the Prosecutor General, this work is the foundation for the future Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression. The collected materials will become part of the evidence base.

Priorities for 2026 include collecting and properly documenting evidence of attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure, crimes against prisoners of war, torture, illegal displacement, and deportation of citizens. Special attention was paid to facts of the enemy's use of FPV drones and other short-range UAVs against civilian targets - Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that in 2025, about 7,500 such attacks were documented (three times more than in 2024). As a result of these strikes, over 450 people died, almost 3,000 were injured, and over 8,300 objects were damaged.

Every fact must be properly documented – this is the basis for bringing the perpetrators to justice. International partners highly appreciate the work of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and prosecutors: there are already extraditions, criminal prosecutions in EU countries, and joint investigations. Responsibility for Russia's war crimes is not a distant future, but a process that is ongoing today. We continue to work - Kravchenko summarized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions