Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89314 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174486 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37231 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71486 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39425 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32794 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65321 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251723 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226626 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212598 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238313 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225053 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89314 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65321 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71486 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113202 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114086 views
Collaborator's explosion in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk: DIU details

Collaborator's explosion in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk: DIU details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78352 views

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, the car of Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture in Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, exploded, killing him.

Today, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, exploded. He was eliminated.

This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

On May 5, 2024, at about 9:40 a.m., a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananievsky exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Ananievsky is one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk correctional colony No. 77, where he held his occupation position

- the statement said.

 The GUR noted that Yevhen Ananievsky, who was involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, was eliminated as a result of the explosion.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk , the car of one of the collaborators was blown up - the traitor died on the spot from his injuries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
berdianskBerdiansk

