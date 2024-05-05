Collaborator's explosion in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk: DIU details

Today, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, exploded. He was eliminated.

This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

On May 5, 2024, at about 9:40 a.m., a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananievsky exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Ananievsky is one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk correctional colony No. 77, where he held his occupation position - the statement said.

The GUR noted that Yevhen Ananievsky, who was involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, was eliminated as a result of the explosion.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk , the car of one of the collaborators was blown up - the traitor died on the spot from his injuries.