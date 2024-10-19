Collaborators conducted a tour of occupied Mariupol for foreign journalists
Kyiv • UNN
Local collaborators organized a visit of Turkish media to occupied Mariupol to create propaganda materials. Such visits are intended to legitimize the occupation and test the reaction of the international community.
Another tour of foreign journalists in the temporarily occupied Mariupol was conducted by local collaborators, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.
According to the Center, this time, representatives of the Turkish media, who eagerly repeat the Kremlin's narratives, visited the city destroyed by Russian troops to make propaganda materials.
"For example, Turkish newspaperman Yigit Saner 'saw' residents on the streets of Mariupol who became happy only after Russia came here.
Such tours have become systematic. In addition to media professionals, so-called politicians of all kinds come here. Recently, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were visited by Kremlin puppets, whose visit was purely for propaganda purposes. Andranik Tevanyan, one of the leaders of the pro-Russian opposition in Armenia, visited Donetsk," the statement said.
The Center added that such visits give the world a false impression of the legitimacy of the occupation of Ukraine and are an attempt to test the reaction of the international community in order to encourage other Kremlin allies to visit the occupied territories.
