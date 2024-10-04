Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the terrorist country, Mariupol has become the main center for the export of stolen Ukrainian resources. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Four Seasons agro-mall took place in Mariupol, which is under temporary occupation. Local collaborators call it the future largest trade and logistics market in Donbas for agricultural products, including storage facilities for grain, vegetables and fruits. However, the real goal of the project is to create a transshipment point for transporting looted Ukrainian property to Russia and partner countries.

The invaders have turned Mariupol into the main logistics hub for the export of stolen goods in Ukraine, from crops to equipment from looted businesses. According to the data, since the beginning of the year, more than 165 thousand tons of cargo have been exported through the port of Mariupol, including 84.2 thousand tons of agricultural products. The occupiers have already announced plans to increase the port's capacity to 4.8 million tons.

