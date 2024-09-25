Occupants are preparing to remove historical monuments from Mariupol - Resistance

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 78059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139290 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173550 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101068 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110801 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112936 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54785 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61259 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189812 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142326 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138413 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155262 views
Actual
Occupants are preparing to remove historical monuments from Mariupol - Resistance

Occupants are preparing to remove historical monuments from Mariupol - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24939 views

Russian occupants are planning to take museum exhibits and artifacts out of Mariupol.

Russian occupants in Mariupol, Donetsk region, have resorted to a scheme to export museum exhibits and artifacts from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Currently, stone statues allegedly found by the Russian military are under threat of loss. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

One such example occurred in the Donetsk region. Here, Russian Guard militants handed over to the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore stone figures allegedly found during “work” belonging to the Polovtsian culture of the XI-XII centuries. The museum's “specialists” have already evaluated the found tombstones and promise to decide their fate in the near future,

- noted in the CNS.

Details

It is known that since the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore fell into the hands of Russian collaborators, it has become a kind of conduit through which stolen cultural property belonging to Ukraine is “legalized” and entered into the Russian register. Subsequently, such exhibits end up in storage and museum halls in Russia.  

It is noted that at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of the first victims of Russian shelling was the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore. The museum building was completely destroyed after a shell hit, resulting in a large-scale fire. However, the main reason for the loss of a significant portion of historical property was not so much the consequences of the fire as the systematic destruction of exhibits by looters and the Russian military.

From the first days of the occupation, the Russians began to take the most valuable artifacts from the museum to occupied Donetsk. Among the stolen items were unique objects of historical and cultural significance that symbolized the heritage of Mariupol and the entire region. Part of the collection, including paintings by the famous artist Arkhip Kuindzhi, was handed over to the occupiers by the then director of the museum, Natalia Kapusnikova. After that, she fled Mariupol to Russia, effectively betraying her city and Ukraine's cultural heritage,

- the CNS states.

Recall

In March of this year, Russian troops destroyed the ancient Did mound in Mariupol, a historical monument dating back to the 5th millennium BC, in violation of laws protecting cultural property during war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCulture
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising