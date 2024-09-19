ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110291 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178395 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143610 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177757 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82814 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42483 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90314 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60299 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193755 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149163 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140395 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157080 views
Collaborated with the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation: two collaborators detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16148 views

The SBU detained two women who collaborated with the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. One was the “deputy director of a lyceum of the lPR”, the other worked in the occupation administration of Kupyansk.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more collaborators who cooperated with the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that one of the defendants was the "deputy director of the lyceum of the LPR," which the racists created on the basis of a seized school in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

According to the investigation, the collaborator obliged the lyceum teachers to teach the history of Ukraine exclusively according to the "methodologies" of the Russian Federation, which completely falsified the facts of the formation of our statehood. The collaborator also praised Putin and Russia's full-scale invasion, which she regularly spoke about in front of the school community.

In August of this year, the defendant arrived in Kyiv via the EU countries to resolve social issues. She planned to stay in the city covertly for some time and then return to Luhansk.

SBU officers established her whereabouts and detained her in a rented apartment.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Luhansk region who in 2014 began cooperating with the enemy. Before being appointed to her "position," she took a "retraining course" in Rostov-on-Don,

- the statement said.

Helping Russia restore refineries after Ukrainian drone attacks: Ukrainian design institute's leadership exposed19.09.24, 13:18 • 16628 views

Another collaborator was detained in Kharkiv region. The aggressor's accomplice was a 58-year-old resident of Kupyansk who, after the city was captured, got a job with the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There she was appointed to a "position" where she prepared documentation on the maintenance of military barracks and occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

Image

SBU investigators have served both detainees suspicion notices under Part 2 and Part 3 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face imprisonment.

Russian KABs targeted Kharkiv region defenders: Russian military intelligence agent detained19.09.24, 10:19 • 15650 views

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
kupyanskKupyansk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

