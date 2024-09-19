Collaborated with the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation: two collaborators detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more collaborators who cooperated with the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that one of the defendants was the "deputy director of the lyceum of the LPR," which the racists created on the basis of a seized school in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

According to the investigation, the collaborator obliged the lyceum teachers to teach the history of Ukraine exclusively according to the "methodologies" of the Russian Federation, which completely falsified the facts of the formation of our statehood. The collaborator also praised Putin and Russia's full-scale invasion, which she regularly spoke about in front of the school community.

In August of this year, the defendant arrived in Kyiv via the EU countries to resolve social issues. She planned to stay in the city covertly for some time and then return to Luhansk.

SBU officers established her whereabouts and detained her in a rented apartment.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Luhansk region who in 2014 began cooperating with the enemy. Before being appointed to her "position," she took a "retraining course" in Rostov-on-Don, - the statement said.

Another collaborator was detained in Kharkiv region. The aggressor's accomplice was a 58-year-old resident of Kupyansk who, after the city was captured, got a job with the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There she was appointed to a "position" where she prepared documentation on the maintenance of military barracks and occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

SBU investigators have served both detainees suspicion notices under Part 2 and Part 3 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face imprisonment.

