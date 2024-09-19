Russian KABs targeted Kharkiv region defenders: Russian military intelligence agent detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russian KABs targeted Kharkiv region defenders: Russian military intelligence agent detained

Russian KABs targeted Kharkiv region defenders: Russian military intelligence agent detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15651 views

A 42-year-old Russian military intelligence agent who transmitted the coordinates of Ukrainian troops was detained in Kharkiv. The offender recorded the location of the Defense Forces and sent the data to a Russian curator.

The SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. The offender was adjusting Russia's missile and bomb attacks on the frontline city and surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The enemy's priority targets were the temporary bases of Ukrainian troops involved in the fighting in the Kharkiv sector. In order to launch guided bombs and missile weapons at the locations of the Defense Forces, the Russian special service remotely recruited a 42-year-old unemployed man from the regional center,

- the statement said.

Details

The man came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram channels. There, he was contacted by a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game) and offered cooperation.

On the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the agent regularly walked around the city and covertly recorded the location of the Defense Forces. He would then mark the corresponding coordinates on Google maps and send a "report" to his Russian handler via messenger.

The SBU officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activity, which allowed to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops in a timely manner. After documenting every step of the offender's criminal actions, he was detained in his own home,

- the SBU added.

During the searches, the agent's cell phone was seized, which he used to photograph military facilities and communicate with the Russian group.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A custody without the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Traitor detained in Donetsk region, who was promised 1 million rubles by FSB for coordinates of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat positions near Pokrovsk
18.09.24, 10:19

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Kharkiv

Contact us about advertising