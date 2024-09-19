Russian KABs targeted Kharkiv region defenders: Russian military intelligence agent detained

The SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. The offender was adjusting Russia's missile and bomb attacks on the frontline city and surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The enemy's priority targets were the temporary bases of Ukrainian troops involved in the fighting in the Kharkiv sector. In order to launch guided bombs and missile weapons at the locations of the Defense Forces, the Russian special service remotely recruited a 42-year-old unemployed man from the regional center, - the statement said.

Details

The man came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram channels. There, he was contacted by a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game) and offered cooperation.

On the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the agent regularly walked around the city and covertly recorded the location of the Defense Forces. He would then mark the corresponding coordinates on Google maps and send a "report" to his Russian handler via messenger.

The SBU officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activity, which allowed to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops in a timely manner. After documenting every step of the offender's criminal actions, he was detained in his own home, - the SBU added.

During the searches, the agent's cell phone was seized, which he used to photograph military facilities and communicate with the Russian group.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A custody without the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Traitor detained in Donetsk region, who was promised 1 million rubles by FSB for coordinates of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat positions near Pokrovsk