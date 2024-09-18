Traitor detained in Donetsk region, who was promised 1 million rubles by FSB for coordinates of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat positions near Pokrovsk

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Donetsk region. He was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on the locations of Ukrainian troops in one of the hottest areas of the frontline - Pokrovske. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the SBU military counterintelligence, the enemy targeted the strongholds and command posts of one of the Armed Forces brigades holding defense in the area of the frontline city. To obtain the coordinates for fire, the occupiers remotely recruited a Ukrainian serviceman serving in the same brigade, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in exchange for cooperation, the FSB "guaranteed" its agent 1 million rubles. However, he never received the promised amount, as the Russian secret service used the topic of monetary "reward" exclusively for recruiting a traitor.

SBU officers exposed the agent in advance and detained him when he was recording the geolocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' frontline positions for the aggressor.

At the place of detention, a cell phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with his Russian handler, an FSB operative. He has already been identified.

In addition, the investigation further established that, on the instructions of a Russian special agent, the agent was to "merge" the FSB's organizational and staff structure with the personnel of the Armed Forces brigade where he served.

The occupiers hoped to use this information for new recruitment and to obtain intelligence on the defense of Pokrovsk.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

