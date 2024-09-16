ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian agent who spied on mobile air defense groups and the “Luty” assault brigade detained in Odesa

Russian agent who spied on mobile air defense groups and the “Luty” assault brigade detained in Odesa

A 63-year-old Russian intelligence agent who collected data on military targets for missile strikes was detained in Odesa. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

SBU detained an agent of Russian special services in Odesa. The offender was preparing coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The enemy's priority targets were the temporary bases of the units of the joint assault brigade of the National Police "Luty", which perform tasks on the southern front,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers also planned to strike at the locations of mobile air defense firing groups.

To obtain geolocations for the attacks, the Russian intelligence service remotely recruited a 63-year-old Odesa resident who agreed to cooperate in exchange for money. To carry out hostile tasks, he regularly walked around the city, where he covertly photographed military facilities under the guise of walking. The agent used e-mail to transmit intelligence to the aggressor.

SBU officers documented the offender's reconnaissance activities step by step and detained him red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

Additional measures were also taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of criminal activity were seized.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Odesa region , 4 people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the instructions of Russian special services. Three of the detainees are minors and face 8 to 10 years in prison.

