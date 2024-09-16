Russian agent who spied on mobile air defense groups and the “Luty” assault brigade detained in Odesa

SBU detained an agent of Russian special services in Odesa. The offender was preparing coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The enemy's priority targets were the temporary bases of the units of the joint assault brigade of the National Police "Luty", which perform tasks on the southern front, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers also planned to strike at the locations of mobile air defense firing groups.

To obtain geolocations for the attacks, the Russian intelligence service remotely recruited a 63-year-old Odesa resident who agreed to cooperate in exchange for money. To carry out hostile tasks, he regularly walked around the city, where he covertly photographed military facilities under the guise of walking. The agent used e-mail to transmit intelligence to the aggressor.

SBU officers documented the offender's reconnaissance activities step by step and detained him red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

Additional measures were also taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of criminal activity were seized.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Odesa region , 4 people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the instructions of Russian special services. Three of the detainees are minors and face 8 to 10 years in prison.