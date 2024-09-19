ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Helping Russia restore refineries after Ukrainian drone attacks: Ukrainian design institute's leadership exposed

Helping Russia restore refineries after Ukrainian drone attacks: Ukrainian design institute's leadership exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16629 views

The SBU detained 5 executives of a Kyiv-based design institute for helping Russia restore damaged oil refineries. The cost of Russian “contracts” amounted to almost UAH 500 million.

The SBU exposed the management of a leading oil research and design institute in Kyiv on cooperation with Russia. Among the detainees are the chairman of the board, two heads of specialized departments, as well as the chief engineer and one of the engineers of the Kyiv institution. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the case file, they helped the aggressor restore its refineries, which were severely damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. "At the request of the Russian Federation, officials prepared design and construction documentation for the reconstruction of three key refineries,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the total cost of Russian "contracts" amounted to almost half a billion hryvnias.

This amount also included remote support by designers of technological processes for the restoration and modernization of the damaged refineries of the aggressor country.

During the searches of the defendants' offices and residences in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv, the SBU seized mobile phones, system units, laptops, flash drives and draft records with evidence of cooperation with Russia.

Based on the evidence, SBU investigators served the five detained officials of the project institute suspicion notices under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). Four of them are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

