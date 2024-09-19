Helping Russia restore refineries after Ukrainian drone attacks: Ukrainian design institute's leadership exposed

The SBU exposed the management of a leading oil research and design institute in Kyiv on cooperation with Russia. Among the detainees are the chairman of the board, two heads of specialized departments, as well as the chief engineer and one of the engineers of the Kyiv institution. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the case file, they helped the aggressor restore its refineries, which were severely damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. "At the request of the Russian Federation, officials prepared design and construction documentation for the reconstruction of three key refineries, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the total cost of Russian "contracts" amounted to almost half a billion hryvnias.

This amount also included remote support by designers of technological processes for the restoration and modernization of the damaged refineries of the aggressor country.

During the searches of the defendants' offices and residences in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv, the SBU seized mobile phones, system units, laptops, flash drives and draft records with evidence of cooperation with Russia.

Based on the evidence, SBU investigators served the five detained officials of the project institute suspicion notices under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). Four of them are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

