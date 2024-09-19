Justifying Russia's war against Ukraine: a cleric of the Kyiv monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate is served with a notice of suspicion

The Security Service documented the information and subversive activities of another representative of the UOC (MP), who acted in favor of Russia. It is the archimandrite of a monastery in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the cleric used social media to justify Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and spread fakes about the socio-political situation in our country. During the searches at the suspect's place of residence in the premises of the UOC (MP) monastery, evidence of criminal acts was found, - the statement said.

Details

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The sanction of the incriminated article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a sentence of 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

On September 18, the SBU searched the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP in Kyiv.