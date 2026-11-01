Cold weather is heading to Ukraine: when temperatures will begin to drop and where the first frosts are possible

Gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine next week. According to Ukrinform, citing the forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, cold air will begin moving into the country on Wednesday, November 4. Temperatures will initially drop in the western and northern regions, and later in other regions. Closer to the weekend, daytime temperatures will mostly range from +2° to +8°, while nighttime frosts of up to -3° will be possible in some areas, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports, writes UNN.

Weather in Ukraine on November 2

On Monday, it will be relatively warm in most regions, and no significant precipitation is expected.

In the north: +4°…+9° at night, +9°…+14° during the day. Mostly no precipitation; fog is possible in some areas at night and in the morning.

In the south: +4°…+9° at night, +10°…+15° during the day. Mostly dry; light rain is possible in the far south at night.

In the west: 0°…+5° at night, +6°…+11° during the day. Cloudy with clear spells, no significant precipitation.

In the east: +4°…+9° at night, +9°…+14° during the day. Fog is possible in some areas at night and in the morning; light rain is possible in the northeast.

In the central regions: +4°…+9° at night, +9°…+14° during the day. Mostly no precipitation.

In Kyiv: +5°…+7° at night, +9°…+12° during the day. Cloudy with clear spells, no significant precipitation.

What the weather will be like at the end of the week

From November 4, cold air will gradually spread across Ukraine. The most noticeable cooling is initially expected in the west and north, after which it will reach the rest of the regions.

At the end of the week, rain will turn to sleet in some areas of the northeast and the Carpathians. Rain is possible in the south, with the wind strengthening in places.

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected during most of the week; however, air temperatures will gradually decrease.