Cold snap to come to Ukraine: weather forecasters give forecast for January 3

Today, January 3, the weather in Ukraine will deteriorate. A cold snap will come to the country. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, UNN reports.

In the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the southeast, there will be light wet snow and rain, in Transcarpathia during the day moderate precipitation. On the roads of the western and northern regions, there will be ice cover in some places, - the message says.



Southwest wind with a shift to northwest 7-12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius, up to 5° Celsius in the central regions; 5-10° in the south and east of the country.

In the Carpathians, moderate snow and blizzard during the day; temperature throughout the day 1-6° below zero.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Light wet snow, sometimes ice on the roads. Southwest wind with a shift to northwest 7-12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures range from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius; in Kyiv, it's around 0°.