Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Coalition of the Willing" to hold new meeting soon - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a coordination meeting on Ukraine. Security guarantees that will accompany lasting peace will be discussed.

"Coalition of the Willing" to hold new meeting soon - Macron

"Coalition of the Willing" will soon convene for a new meeting, during which Ukraine's partners will discuss security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday on X, following talks with the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, and Europe, writes UNN.

Details

Macron reported on a "coordination meeting this morning with President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and my European partners after the meeting between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska." "After this meeting concluded, we continued our discussions with my European colleagues," Macron noted.

As a result, he reported that the parties agree with the following statements:

  • that "it is crucial to continue supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia while its aggressive war continues, and until a strong and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's rights is established";
    • that "any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees. In this regard, I welcome the readiness of the United States to contribute."

      We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon to make concrete progress

      - Macron reported.

      "It will also be important to learn all lessons from the last 30 years, in particular from Russia's established tendency not to fulfill its own obligations," the French president emphasized.

      According to him, the allies will continue to "work closely with the US President and President Zelenskyy to protect our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility."

      "France remains firmly on Ukraine's side," Macron concluded.

      Recall

      European leaders made a statement, in which they indicated that they "clearly understand that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to provide security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role," the statement reads.

      Julia Shramko

