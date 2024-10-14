Coalition government collapses in Iceland, country prepares for new elections
The Prime Minister of Iceland announced the dissolution of the governing coalition due to disagreements over immigration and energy. New parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 30.
Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the dissolution of the ruling coalition at an unexpected press conference in the capital Reykjavik. New parliamentary elections are to be held on November 30.
The reason for the resignation of the government in Iceland may be disagreements over immigration, energy policy, and several other areas. This was reported by the state radio and television of Iceland Rüv.
The government of Iceland, with just over 380,000 inhabitants, is a coalition government consisting of the conservative Independence Party, the liberal Progress Party, and the Green Left Movement Party.
According to the Swedish news agency TT, new elections are likely to be called and will be held on November 30.
