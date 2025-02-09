Cloudy weather, ice and gusts of wind in some places: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

On Sunday, February 9, the sky over Ukraine will be overcast, but the sun will come out from time to time. There may be gusts of wind in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today it will be cloudy in Ukraine with clearings and no precipitation. There will be ice on the roads in the northern, eastern and most central regions.

In addition, the wind is expected to be northeast, southeast in the western regions, 5-10 meters per second, and in Azov Sea gusts of 15-20 meters per second in some places.

Daytime temperatures will be -1...-6 degrees below zero, in the western and southern regions from -2 degrees below zero to +3 degrees above zero, in Transcarpathia +3...+8 degrees above zero.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, it will also be cloudy with clearing.

There is also ice on the roads in the region in some places ️ The wind is mainly northeast, 5-10 meters per second.

The daytime temperature is -1...-6 degrees below zero.

It's -3...-5 degrees below zero in Kyiv during the day.

