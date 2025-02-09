ukenru
Actual
Cloudy weather, ice and gusts of wind in some places: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

Cloudy weather, ice and gusts of wind in some places: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63093 views

On February 9, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with clearings and no precipitation. On the roads of the northern, eastern and central regions, there will be icy conditions, the temperature will be from -6 to +8 degrees.

On Sunday, February 9, the sky over Ukraine will be overcast, but the sun will come out from time to time. There may be gusts of wind in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today it will be cloudy in Ukraine with clearings and no precipitation. There will be ice on the roads in the northern, eastern and most central regions.  

In addition, the wind is expected to be northeast, southeast in the western regions, 5-10 meters per second, and in Azov Sea gusts of 15-20 meters per second in some places.

Daytime temperatures will be -1...-6 degrees below zero, in the western and southern regions from -2 degrees below zero to +3 degrees above zero, in Transcarpathia +3...+8 degrees above zero.

Image

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, it will also be cloudy with clearing.

There is also ice on the roads in the region in some places ️ The wind is mainly northeast, 5-10 meters per second.

The daytime temperature is -1...-6 degrees below zero.

It's -3...-5 degrees below zero in Kyiv during the day.

Vita Zelenetska

