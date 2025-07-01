Cloudflare will restrict access to trackers that use artificial intelligence in content collection "without consent"

Cloudflare has launched a tool that allows website owners to block AI trackers that access their content. UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Primary internet architecture provider Cloudflare will now block known AI web crawlers by default to prevent them from "accessing content without permission or compensation."

The technology company is implementing a new data control model in a context where the digital ecosystem is being disrupted by the massive use of artificial intelligence models without backlinks to the original content creator.

Iconic "Wizard of Oz" returns to screen thanks to AI

Cloudflare will begin asking new domain owners if they want to allow AI crawlers. Some publishers will also be allowed to implement a "Pay Per Crawl" fee.

The Pay Per Crawl program will allow publishers to set a price for AI "scrapers" (scraping - web harvesting or web data extraction - ed.) to access their content.

AI companies can review prices and decide whether to register for a crawl fee or opt out.

For now, this is only available to "a group of leading publishers and content creators." However, Cloudflare claims that the tool is promising, and its implementation will provide "AI companies with the opportunity to use quality content properly." That is, with permission and for remuneration.

Recall

Microsoft revealed an artificial intelligence system that diagnoses better than specialists, "solving" more than 8 out of 10 complex cases. Studies have shown that AI is significantly more accurate and effective than doctors in diagnosis.