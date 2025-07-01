$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Cloudflare will restrict access to trackers that use artificial intelligence in content collection "without consent"

Kyiv • UNN

Cloudflare has launched a tool that blocks AI scanners that collect content from websites without permission. Leading publishers have already used it, being able to charge for access to data.

Cloudflare will restrict access to trackers that use artificial intelligence in content collection "without consent"

Cloudflare has launched a tool that allows website owners to block AI trackers that access their content. UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Primary internet architecture provider Cloudflare will now block known AI web crawlers by default to prevent them from "accessing content without permission or compensation."

The technology company is implementing a new data control model in a context where the digital ecosystem is being disrupted by the massive use of artificial intelligence models without backlinks to the original content creator.

Cloudflare will begin asking new domain owners if they want to allow AI crawlers. Some publishers will also be allowed to implement a "Pay Per Crawl" fee.

The Pay Per Crawl program will allow publishers to set a price for AI "scrapers" (scraping - web harvesting or web data extraction - ed.) to access their content.

AI companies can review prices and decide whether to register for a crawl fee or opt out.

For now, this is only available to "a group of leading publishers and content creators." However, Cloudflare claims that the tool is promising, and its implementation will provide "AI companies with the opportunity to use quality content properly." That is, with permission and for remuneration.

Recall

Microsoft revealed an artificial intelligence system that diagnoses better than specialists, "solving" more than 8 out of 10 complex cases. Studies have shown that AI is significantly more accurate and effective than doctors in diagnosis.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

