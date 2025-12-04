Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?

$42.200.13
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 3852 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 19713 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 35298 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 33632 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 44263 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 53541 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 27241 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 30016 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26276 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste ads banned in the UK: what's the reason?December 4, 02:08 AM • 7778 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 16812 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 16451 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 17138 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 6974 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 17691 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 53539 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 46235 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 61681 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 63556 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 4358 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 20051 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 65032 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 68166 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 122095 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi stated that businessman Borys Kaufman, who is involved in a number of high-profile corruption cases, may be connected to the incident on the territory of the "Zhovten" sanatorium.

Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?

On the evening of December 4, an armed clash occurred on the territory of the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv between representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and servicemen of one of the military units. According to preliminary media reports, the conflict may have arisen due to the redistribution of the sanatorium's property assets, which has long been in the sphere of interests of influential groups, UNN reports.

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi stated that businessman Borys Kaufman, who is involved in a number of high-profile corruption cases, may be connected to the incident.

According to Bronytskyi, Kaufman previously gained de facto control over Odesa International Airport, which was the subject of a crime in a criminal proceeding investigated by NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors, including Bronytskyi himself. After SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko signed an agreement with the investigation with Kaufman, Bronytskyi himself left the body, stating his disagreement with the terms of the agreement.

The ex-prosecutor emphasizes that the concluded agreement allowed the businessman to avoid compensating a significant part of the damages caused to the Odesa community, and at the same time to retain control over the airport.

In addition, according to him, Kaufman is associated with scandals surrounding the "Presidential" hotel, as well as with an alleged offer of a bribe of 1 million dollars for the dismissal of a NABU detective who was investigating his case. This detective was indeed dismissed by NABU director Semen Kryvonos.

The situation surrounding the clash in "Zhovten" and the possible connections of business interests with the actions of law enforcement agencies currently remain a subject of public attention. The responsible authorities have not yet provided official comments.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Odesa