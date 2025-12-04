On the evening of December 4, an armed clash occurred on the territory of the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv between representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and servicemen of one of the military units. According to preliminary media reports, the conflict may have arisen due to the redistribution of the sanatorium's property assets, which has long been in the sphere of interests of influential groups, UNN reports.

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi stated that businessman Borys Kaufman, who is involved in a number of high-profile corruption cases, may be connected to the incident.

According to Bronytskyi, Kaufman previously gained de facto control over Odesa International Airport, which was the subject of a crime in a criminal proceeding investigated by NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors, including Bronytskyi himself. After SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko signed an agreement with the investigation with Kaufman, Bronytskyi himself left the body, stating his disagreement with the terms of the agreement.

The ex-prosecutor emphasizes that the concluded agreement allowed the businessman to avoid compensating a significant part of the damages caused to the Odesa community, and at the same time to retain control over the airport.

In addition, according to him, Kaufman is associated with scandals surrounding the "Presidential" hotel, as well as with an alleged offer of a bribe of 1 million dollars for the dismissal of a NABU detective who was investigating his case. This detective was indeed dismissed by NABU director Semen Kryvonos.

The situation surrounding the clash in "Zhovten" and the possible connections of business interests with the actions of law enforcement agencies currently remain a subject of public attention. The responsible authorities have not yet provided official comments.