Civilian infrastructure damaged in Poltava region due to Russian attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck at Poltava district, damaging civilian infrastructure. During the night, the enemy fired 2 ballistic missiles and 160 drones, 87 of which were shot down and 70 did not reach their targets.
Russian troops have launched another attack on Poltava region, which damaged civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, with no casualties among the population, the Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Poltava region once again. Civilian infrastructure in Poltava district was damaged. There were no casualties
