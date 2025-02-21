Civilian infrastructure damaged in Poltava region due to Russian attack - RMA

Russian troops have launched another attack on Poltava region, which damaged civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, with no casualties among the population, the Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

