Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia broke their silence for the first time since the death of Presley Gerber last month. UNN reports this, citing CBS News.

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"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever," a statement from the family shared on social media said. "We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, United States, at the age of 27. The cause of his death remains unknown, according to the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. However, the Santa Monica Police Department said that his death was likely due to an overdose. He often spoke openly about his struggles with addiction and mental health on his social media accounts.

None of Presley Gerber's family members spoke publicly about his death until Sunday, October 18. His parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, shared the same message on their Instagram accounts, while his younger sister, actress and model Kaia Gerber, shared her own.

"I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother," the caption said.

Her post also paid tribute to Presley Gerber, recounting memories from their childhood and how she struggled with feelings of emptiness after his death.

"To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else," Kaia's message said. "I am learning how to love you when I canot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can't reach for you in."

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