CIA knew about Nord Stream plans - Spiegel

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 1426 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 5564 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 14701 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 19817 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 21065 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 21712 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 16899 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 32164 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 70974 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 51263 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.2m/s
68%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJFebruary 19, 03:56 AM • 25053 views
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 11935 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18February 19, 05:44 AM • 4504 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideo08:18 AM • 11559 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 11549 views
Publications
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 1426 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 14701 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 11695 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 35069 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 70974 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 3378 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 20153 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 28359 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 29539 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 33206 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

CIA knew about Nord Stream plans - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

US intelligence may have known about the preparations for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines at an early stage of planning. A Ukrainian team allegedly shared its intentions with the CIA, which initially did not object, and then tried to avert the attack.

CIA knew about Nord Stream plans - Spiegel

American intelligence may have known about the preparations for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines at an early stage of the operation's planning. This is stated in an investigation by the German publication Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

Spiegel claims that journalists spoke with "several interlocutors in Ukraine" who were aware of contacts between the Ukrainian team and the Americans, and previously information from these sources was accurate and subsequently confirmed by German investigators.

Members of the Ukrainian team and their long-time acquaintances from the CIA allegedly met in Kyiv's Podil district in the spring of 2022, shortly after the Russian offensive on Kyiv was finally repelled. At that time, the Ukrainians first shared their intentions to do something about the Russian pipelines, through which Russia continues to receive money for the war.

At that stage, the CIA interlocutors allegedly listened with interest to the idea and did not object – it is possible that this was done to obtain more detailed information.

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany27.11.25, 16:19 • 2822 views

Subsequently, there were new meetings where technical details were discussed. Already at the second meeting, the Ukrainian interlocutors even got the impression that the American side could help with the financial component of the plan.

Only at later stages did the Americans change their minds and begin to dissuade the Ukrainian team from implementing the plan.

In June 2022, Dutch intelligence allegedly received information about the planning of the attack from a source in Ukraine, already with a description of the plan, and shared it with the CIA and German services, and the Americans, in turn, also passed the message to the German side. Germany was skeptical of the warning, which included the expected date of the operation, as the information arrived after it.

The US subsequently allegedly actively tried to avert the attack against Nord Stream, and a CIA representative in Kyiv even addressed this issue to the President's Office, demanding the operation be withdrawn.

The CIA press service, when asked for comment on this matter, called the information from anonymous sources "completely false."

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media15.01.26, 20:25 • 7485 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Der Spiegel
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv