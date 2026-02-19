American intelligence may have known about the preparations for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines at an early stage of the operation's planning. This is stated in an investigation by the German publication Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

Spiegel claims that journalists spoke with "several interlocutors in Ukraine" who were aware of contacts between the Ukrainian team and the Americans, and previously information from these sources was accurate and subsequently confirmed by German investigators.

Members of the Ukrainian team and their long-time acquaintances from the CIA allegedly met in Kyiv's Podil district in the spring of 2022, shortly after the Russian offensive on Kyiv was finally repelled. At that time, the Ukrainians first shared their intentions to do something about the Russian pipelines, through which Russia continues to receive money for the war.

At that stage, the CIA interlocutors allegedly listened with interest to the idea and did not object – it is possible that this was done to obtain more detailed information.

Subsequently, there were new meetings where technical details were discussed. Already at the second meeting, the Ukrainian interlocutors even got the impression that the American side could help with the financial component of the plan.

Only at later stages did the Americans change their minds and begin to dissuade the Ukrainian team from implementing the plan.

In June 2022, Dutch intelligence allegedly received information about the planning of the attack from a source in Ukraine, already with a description of the plan, and shared it with the CIA and German services, and the Americans, in turn, also passed the message to the German side. Germany was skeptical of the warning, which included the expected date of the operation, as the information arrived after it.

The US subsequently allegedly actively tried to avert the attack against Nord Stream, and a CIA representative in Kyiv even addressed this issue to the President's Office, demanding the operation be withdrawn.

The CIA press service, when asked for comment on this matter, called the information from anonymous sources "completely false."

