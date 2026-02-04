Chuck Negron, the voice behind the legendary hit "Joy to the World" and founder of Three Dog Night, has passed away

The world of rock music has lost one of the most recognizable figures of the 1970s. Chuck Negron, co-founder and vocalist of the band Three Dog Night, passed away at the age of 83. The musician, whose voice became the hallmark of the songs "One" and "Just an Old Fashioned Love Song," died at his home in Los Angeles. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

According to publicist Zach Farnum, the cause of death was complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Negron, along with Cory Wells and Danny Hutton, formed Three Dog Night in the mid-1960s, later becoming one of the most successful bands in the world. Between 1969 and 1974, they released 18 top-20 hits and 12 "gold" albums. The trio's uniqueness lay in their ability to interpret other people's material, transforming songs by Randy Newman or Paul Williams into wild, energetic compositions.

We were really on a roll and very prolific. We were in the zone and really putting ourselves out there. I remember getting off the plane in Dallas and thinking, 'Wait a second. Weren't we just here?' — Negron recalled the intense schedule of the band's popularity.

The story behind the immortal anthem "Joy to the World"

Chuck Negron forever etched his name in music history with the opening line "Jeremiah was a bullfrog!". It was he who convinced his colleagues to record the song "Joy to the World", which the band initially refused twice. Negron's multi-octave tenor transformed this track into a secular anthem of joy that topped the world charts.

When Hoyt Axton played me the demo, I immediately liked it. I thought we could have some fun. That opening line had to be shouted. I went up to the D scale, which is quite high, and just shouted it. When the band heard it, they exclaimed, 'Holy cow, that's great!' — the musician said in one of his last interviews.

In addition to his musical achievements, Negron was remembered by fans for his distinctive style with a lush mustache, which set him apart from the pop stars of the time.

