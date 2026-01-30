$42.850.08
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Played Kevin's mom in "Home Alone": Actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," has died at 71. She passed away at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Played Kevin's mom in "Home Alone": Actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O'Hara, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her comedic roles over decades — from Kevin's mother in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — passed away on Friday at the age of 71, UNN reports.

The Canadian actress O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles "after a brief illness," according to a statement from her agency, Creative Artists Agency. Further details are not yet available.

Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 330.01.26, 20:42 • 708 views

O'Hara's career began at the Second City theater in Toronto in the 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who later became her lifelong partner, as well as her co-star in "Schitt's Creek". 

O'Hara's dramatic role in the HBO series "The Last of Us" earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in "The Studio."

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Film
Series
Los Angeles