Played Kevin's mom in "Home Alone": Actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O'Hara, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her comedic roles over decades — from Kevin's mother in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — passed away on Friday at the age of 71, UNN reports.

The Canadian actress O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles "after a brief illness," according to a statement from her agency, Creative Artists Agency. Further details are not yet available.

O'Hara's career began at the Second City theater in Toronto in the 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who later became her lifelong partner, as well as her co-star in "Schitt's Creek".

O'Hara's dramatic role in the HBO series "The Last of Us" earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in "The Studio."

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.