Chornobyl NPP is in the sixth day of cleanup: what's happening at the plant

For six days now, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been working to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM) , as of mid-day, February 20 , no smoldering centers were detected, but a number of walls of the isolation arch structure are being inspected.

Update on the situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the Russian UAV attack on February 14:

SESU climbers continue to partially open the shelter structures and eliminate smoldering. Drones with thermal imagers are being used to constantly monitor the situation and detect possible new foci. - SES informs.

As of 10:00 a.m., according to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM):

According to the results of thermal imaging aerial monitoring, no smoldering areas were detected. The inspection of the NSC eastern and western end walls is ongoing. No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC-OU industrial site and ChNPP in general was recorded. No release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits was detected.

The State Emergency Service reports normal radiation background at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian strike on February 14. Rescuers continue to extinguish smoldering areas and repair the damaged shelter.

Due to the Russian shelling, ZNPP was left with a single power line connecting it to the Ukrainian power grid. The situation is threatening, and restoration is possible only after the security situation improves.

