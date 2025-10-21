$41.730.10
October 20, 03:34 PM
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Chinese company Unitree Robotics presented the bionic humanoid robot H2, which is 180 cm tall and weighs 70 kg. A video demonstration showed its high agility, smooth movements, and excellent balance.

Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robot

Chinese company Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new bionic humanoid robot, H2. The company published a video demonstrating it on Monday, October 20, on its own YouTube channel, reports UNN with reference to Pandaily.

Welcome to this world - 180 cm tall and weighing 70 kg. The bionic humanoid H2 - born to serve everyone safely and friendly

- the company's post reads.

According to Pandaily, although Unitree has not yet revealed the full technical specifications of the model, the video demonstrates that H2 is characterized by high agility, smooth movements, and excellent balance.

The robot performs complex dance and combat moves, demonstrating natural joint flexibility and smooth transitions between poses.

It is noted that compared to the previous H1 model, the new H2 received a bionic face similar to a human's, which makes it even closer to the image of a real humanoid — once only from the realm of science fiction.

With the debut of H2, Unitree continues to develop humanoid robotics, blurring the line between human and machine and demonstrating what future generations of realistic and "smart" robots can be.

Recall

South Korean scientists created a humanoid robot that runs at speeds up to 12 km/h and reproduces Michael Jackson's "moonwalk." The robot, weighing 75 kg and 165 cm tall, overcomes obstacles and stairs without visual sensors.

Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplines25.08.25, 00:14 • 16774 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
China
YouTube