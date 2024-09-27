Chinese nuclear attack submarine sinks off the pier

China's nuclear attack submarine sank earlier this year. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to an anonymous source, the incident occurred near the pier between May and June. The submarine, the first of its class, is part of China's ambitious program to modernize its navy.

Currently, China has the world's largest navy, consisting of more than 370 ships, and continues to develop a new generation of nuclear submarines.

