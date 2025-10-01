$41.140.18
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

Chinese investors avoid dealing with Russian companies due to Western sanctions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Chinese banks and investors are refusing to cooperate with Russian companies such as Rosatom and Gazprom due to fears of secondary sanctions. Russia's plans to raise financing on the Chinese bond market have proven futile.

Chinese investors avoid dealing with Russian companies due to Western sanctions - Reuters

Leading Russian companies, including the nuclear corporation Rosatom and gas giant Gazprom, have not yet achieved the expected success in attracting inexpensive financing in China's large bond market. Chinese bankers and investors have dismissed the short-term prospect of Russian companies issuing panda bonds.

This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, Russian companies' plans to raise funds in the huge Chinese bond market for cheap financing are currently proving futile. The reason is that Chinese banks and investors are avoiding these relationships due to fears of Western sanctions.

Such Russian companies as the state nuclear corporation Rosatom and gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had hoped for the possibility of selling yuan-denominated "panda" bonds. Expectations arose immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in early September 2025.

However, Chinese bankers and investors have dismissed the short-term prospect of Russian companies issuing panda bonds.

A source directly familiar with the situation said that regulators and banks fear secondary sanctions risks.

- Reuters reports.

It is worth noting that Rusal and Rosatom declined to comment.

Gazprom, which cannot raise financing in the US or Europe but has not been subject to blocking US sanctions known as the SDN list, did not respond to a request for comment.

A representative of the Chinese stock exchange told Reuters that he was not aware of any specific plans for Russian companies to issue bonds. Several Chinese bond investors said they would be cautious about buying such bonds due to geopolitical risks.

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Gazprom
Reuters
China