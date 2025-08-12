"Chinese Hello" in Lviv fined 48,000 hryvnias after mass poisoning

In Lviv, after mass poisoning, the restaurant "Chinese Hello" by restaurateur Misha Katsurin was fined 48,000 hryvnias for violating hygiene standards, reported on Tuesday by the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The specialists of the institution, as indicated, "conducted a state control measure at the public catering establishment "Chinese Hello". The inspection was carried out on the basis of a notification from the State Institution "Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" regarding an outbreak of food poisoning among visitors to the public catering establishment."

"During the inspection, it was established that the business entity violated the hygienic requirements for the production and circulation of food products established by law. Based on the results of the inspection... a financial sanction of 48,000 hryvnias was imposed on the business entity," the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

And they emphasized that "business entities operating in the field of food safety are obliged to strictly adhere to hygienic requirements, because the safety and health of consumers depend on it."

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: due to “Singapore cheesecake” the number of victims has already grown to 70 people