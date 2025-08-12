$41.450.06
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
"Chinese Hello" in Lviv fined 48,000 hryvnias after mass poisoning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

The restaurant "Chinese Hello" in Lviv was fined 48,000 hryvnias. The reason was violations of hygiene standards after mass poisoning of visitors.

"Chinese Hello" in Lviv fined 48,000 hryvnias after mass poisoning

In Lviv, after mass poisoning, the restaurant "Chinese Hello" by restaurateur Misha Katsurin was fined 48,000 hryvnias for violating hygiene standards, reported on Tuesday by the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The specialists of the institution, as indicated, "conducted a state control measure at the public catering establishment "Chinese Hello". The inspection was carried out on the basis of a notification from the State Institution "Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" regarding an outbreak of food poisoning among visitors to the public catering establishment."

"During the inspection, it was established that the business entity violated the hygienic requirements for the production and circulation of food products established by law. Based on the results of the inspection... a financial sanction of 48,000 hryvnias was imposed on the business entity," the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

And they emphasized that "business entities operating in the field of food safety are obliged to strictly adhere to hygienic requirements, because the safety and health of consumers depend on it."

Julia Shramko

