Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: due to “Singapore cheesecake” the number of victims has already grown to 70 people

As of the morning of July 18, 70 people, including 9 children, were hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital with symptoms of acute intestinal infection due to poisoning at Mykhailo Katsurin's "Chinese Hello" restaurant. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

It is noted that in two cases, the presence of Salmonella enteritidis — one of the dangerous causative agents of foodborne toxic infections — was laboratory confirmed.

Specialists of the Lviv District Department of the Center promptly conducted an epidemiological investigation, interviewing all hospitalized patients and filling out questionnaires; they established: which products the victims consumed.

Based on these data, a nutrition map was compiled — it was established that all 70 sick people (100%) consumed the dessert "Singapore Cheesecake" - the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the epidemiological investigation, the following were selected:

16 samples of food products;

30 swabs from surfaces in the restaurant;

2 samples of drinking water for microbiological analysis;

1 water sample for virological research;

the facility's staff was examined.

On July 17, specialists from the Lviv District Department of the Center carried out final disinfection at the restaurant where the outbreak occurred.

Currently, the source of infection and transmission factors are being established. Comprehensive work is underway to localize and prevent the spread of the disease.

Recall

UNN wrote that in the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", which opened three days ago, at least 12 people were poisoned, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. He reported that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for treatment.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the case of food poisoning.