Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: due to “Singapore cheesecake” the number of victims has already grown to 70 people

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13620 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49342 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 53877 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 226043 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162485 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132075 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133187 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112947 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 508093 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173705 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 51679 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 64288 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 74232 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 44246 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20104 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 226018 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 179860 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190443 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372717 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 508083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65243 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 76025 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191546 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252278 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264897 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: due to “Singapore cheesecake” the number of victims has already grown to 70 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4550 views

In Lviv, 70 people, including 9 children, have been hospitalized with acute intestinal infection after visiting the restaurant "Chinese Hello". All victims consumed the dessert "Singapore cheesecake", and Salmonella enteritidis was confirmed in two cases.

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: due to “Singapore cheesecake” the number of victims has already grown to 70 people

As of the morning of July 18, 70 people, including 9 children, were hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital with symptoms of acute intestinal infection due to poisoning at Mykhailo Katsurin's "Chinese Hello" restaurant. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

 It is noted that in two cases, the presence of Salmonella enteritidis — one of the dangerous causative agents of foodborne toxic infections — was laboratory confirmed.

Specialists of the Lviv District Department of the Center promptly conducted an epidemiological investigation, interviewing all hospitalized patients and filling out questionnaires; they established: which products the victims consumed.

Based on these data, a nutrition map was compiled — it was established that all 70 sick people (100%) consumed the dessert "Singapore Cheesecake"

- the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the epidemiological investigation, the following were selected:

  • 16 samples of food products;
    • 30 swabs from surfaces in the restaurant;
      • 2 samples of drinking water for microbiological analysis;
        • 1 water sample for virological research;
          • the facility's staff was examined.

            On July 17, specialists from the Lviv District Department of the Center carried out final disinfection at the restaurant where the outbreak occurred.

            Currently, the source of infection and transmission factors are being established. Comprehensive work is underway to localize and prevent the spread of the disease.

            Recall

            UNN wrote that in the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", which opened three days ago, at least 12 people were poisoned, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. He reported that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for treatment.

            Law enforcement officers are investigating the case of food poisoning

            Yana Sokolivska

            Yana Sokolivska

            SocietyHealth
            Lviv
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9