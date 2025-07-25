Chinese EV manufacturer Zeekr plans European expansion

Chinese automaker Zeekr, part of the Geely group, is set to expand in Europe despite ongoing trade tensions between China and the EU, the company's European CEO told Euronews, UNN reports.

Details

"Chinese company Zeekr, which produces electric vehicles, intends to expand its operations in the EU, despite tariffs slowing its pace," the company's top manager in Europe said.

Lothar Schupet, acting CEO of Zeekr Europe, a division of Geely Holdings, one of the Chinese companies against which EU tariffs were imposed last year, told Euronews Europe Today that the brand is "committed" to Europe.

According to him, Zeekr launched its car brand in Europe two years ago, starting with the Scandinavian markets, and then continuing in Belgium, Switzerland, and some other countries.

"We are currently in the process of expansion," he said, noting the company's plans for further development, starting with Germany, the UK, "as well as France, Italy, and Spain."

"We are currently preparing. In the next 12-24 months, we plan to start operations," he said.

Last October, the EU imposed high tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) to offset the effect of Chinese state subsidies, including tax breaks and preferential lending, which Brussels believes unfairly limit European competitors.

Calling the measure a "clear act of protectionism," Beijing responded with checks on EU-produced cognac, pork, and dairy products, which Brussels called unfair and unfounded.

As expected, the one-day EU-China summit held in Beijing on Thursday brought no progress on these open fronts.

Negotiations on a potential minimum price agreement to lift tariffs have been ongoing since April. When asked whether such an agreement would suit a company like Zeekr, Schupet simply replied that they are proponents of "free trade."

Schupet said that "of course, we are against tariffs," adding that they negatively affect consumers. "Tariffs have prevented us from moving forward since last year," he explained.

But he added that the company has "done its homework" and is "very confident that our sustainable market entry approach is ready."

"Therefore, we intend to expand further. (...) Regardless of tariffs, our market entry plans are expanding," he said.

When asked about the EU's concerns about the subsidies Beijing injects into its domestic companies, he said the company must "win consumer trust."